PhoneSoap Is BOGO 50% off so You Can Both Stop Thinking About Where Your Phones Have Been

BOGO 50% off Sale | PhoneSoap

Everyone uses their phone on the toilet, and it’s disgusting. Now you can keep doing it, completely free of guilt, thanks to this BOGO 50% off discount from PhoneSoap. Using the code SWEET50 on the site, you can buy any UV-C-emitting device from the store and get another one for half the price.

Advertisement

That includes the ever-popular PhoneSoap 3 and the PhoneSoap Wireless, which actually charges your phone while it’s being cleaned. Opt for the latter and you’re looking at a total of $150 for both you and your partner. Stay clean and disease-free out there, folks.