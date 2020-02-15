It's all consuming.
PhoneSoap Is BOGO 50% off so You Can Both Stop Thinking About Where Your Phones Have Been

Gabe Carey
BOGO 50% off Sale | PhoneSoap

Everyone uses their phone on the toilet, and it’s disgusting. Now you can keep doing it, completely free of guilt, thanks to this BOGO 50% off discount from PhoneSoap. Using the code SWEET50 on the site, you can buy any UV-C-emitting device from the store and get another one for half the price.

That includes the ever-popular PhoneSoap 3 and the PhoneSoap Wireless, which actually charges your phone while it’s being cleaned. Opt for the latter and you’re looking at a total of $150 for both you and your partner. Stay clean and disease-free out there, folks.

