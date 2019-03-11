Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s buy one, get one free promotion, happening today sitewide. So use promo code BOGO, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.