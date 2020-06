Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 | $196 | Amazon Gold Box

You’re probably not brushing your teeth right, even if you own one of those fancy automatic ones, and Philips isn’t afraid to tell you. Its DiamondClean Smart 970 system is $84 off, and it comes with a smartphone app that can read sensors inside the brush to show where and how you can improve your brushing for the best results. Get one at Amazon today-only.

