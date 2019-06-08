Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Philips Hue White Single Bulb | $10 | Woot

Full RGB Philips Hue bulbs can be fun in certain areas of your house, but you don’t need fancy light shows in, like, your bathroom or your closet. You just need lights, and now you can buy plain white Philips Hue bulbs for $10 each.

As long as you already have a Hue Hub, these will still work with your smartphone, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, they just won’t change colors.

