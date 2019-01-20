Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Why would you ever futz around with a bubble level, a yardstick, and a pencil when you can draw a straight line with a LASER? <Inception horn>



This laser level from Black & Decker is only $11 today, and can rotate 360 degrees once attached to a wall to project a straight line across the room. It’s not self-leveling like some more expensive lasers, but it does have two backlit bubble levels to help you achieve perfectly horizontal and vertical lines.