Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

As far as affordable, sub-$1,000 gaming laptops are concerned, this 15.6" HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is a steal. At Walmart, $800 gets you an Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1060, 1TB HDD, 16GB Optane memory and 8GB SDRAM.

Of course, I recommend you swap out that HDD for an SSD, to maximize your performance. (Of course, you could just go with this cheaper Dell unit with an SSD but a weaker graphics card for $20 less.)