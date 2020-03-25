Pew-Pew and Loot All of The Vaults in Borderlands 3 for a Low $20

Borderlands 3 (PS4 and Xbox One) | $20 | Walmart | Also available on Amazon

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.

It’s a really fun co-op game. In fact, I played it with three other friends and it was a beautifully, messy hoot and well worth $20. This is the best price we’ve seen on the standard edition.

