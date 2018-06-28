Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This is a sale you need to take advantage of. Stock up on travel-sized versions of basically all of Peter Thomas Roth’s bestsellers for $15 or under. This includes the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (and his other great masks) for under $3, and the Laser Free Resurfacer for just $7. Even if you don’t plan on traveling with them, use them as samples to test out before buying the full size.