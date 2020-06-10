Persona 5 Royal, One of Today's Best RPGs, is Down to $40

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Persona 5 Royal | $40 | Amazon
If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off.
I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $20 off.