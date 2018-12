Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 50% off at checkout. We’re talking $10 belts, $12 shirts, $25 pants. There’s no free shipping this time around, but it seems like it’s a $7 flat rate no matter how much you order, so load up!



Note: Discount shown at checkout.