It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Perpetual Darkness Season Starts On Sunday, So Grab a Deal On a New Lamp

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
85
Save
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend in the U.S., which means that for the remainder of the fall and winter, it’s going to be dark at your house 90% of the time that you occupy it. But what some might call a depressing and wholly unnecessary time change, I call an excuse to buy some cool new lamps.

The five lamps below all have promo codes that’ll save you 15-20%, and you should be able to find one in the mix that fits your decor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Charge Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller With Ease Using This Discounted AmazonBasics Dock
Get Your First Menlo Club Box For $30, Plus a Free Bonus Jacket, A Bonus Shirt, and More
Save $80 On An Instant Pot and Make Your Thanksgiving Dinner Preparation Easier Than Ever

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts