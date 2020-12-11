Perfume Sampler Sets Are Great Gifts for the Unsure and Sephora's Got You Covered

Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set | $25 | Sephora
If you’re stumped on what to get the beauty guru in your life may I recommend one of Sephora’s perfume sample sets? This Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set is just $25 and takes the guessing out of what your glamorous pal might like.
I’ve been gifted a few of Sephora’s sample sets like this over the years and it’s such a great way to discover new brands and explore scents you’ve ways wanted to try. The best part is at the end when you’ve selected the one you want just take the scent certificate to the store and redeem it for a full-size version. With this set, you’ll be exchanging your voucher for a full-size travel spray or rollerball (0.33 oz/10 mL). There are some coveted brands in this collection like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb and one of my go tos Chloé’s Signature Rose Tangerine. There’s also Yves Saint Laurent, Ouai, Replica, and Miu Miu. 2020 may have been a garbage year but at least you can leave it smelling lovely.
To get free shipping use the code FREESHIP and if you order today it’s guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.