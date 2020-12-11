Perfume Sampler Sets Are Great Gifts for the Unsure and Sephora's Got You Covered

Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re stumped on what to get the beauty guru in your life may I recommend one of Sephora’s perfume sample sets? This Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set is just $25 and takes the guessing out of what your glamorous pal might like.

I’ve been gifted a few of Sephora’s sample s ets like this over the years and it’s such a great way to discover new brands and explore scents you’ve ways wanted to try . The best part is at the end when you’ve selected the one you want just take the scent certificate to the store and redeem it for a full-size version . With this set, you’ll be exchanging your voucher for a full-size travel spray or rollerball (0.33 oz/10 mL). There are some coveted brands in this collection like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb and one of my go tos Chloé’s Signature Rose Tangerine. There’s also Yves Saint Laurent, Ouai, Replica, and Miu Miu. 2020 may have been a garbage year but at least you can leave it smelling lovely.

To get f ree shipping use the code FREESHIP and if you order today it’s guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.

