A smokey eye is meant to look effortless, but it actually takes a fair amount of practice. With the right eyeliner, you can achieve this coveted makeup style. A few of Stila’s cult-favorite eyeliners are currently on sale today. You can get Stila’s Smudge Kajal Eye Liner for $10 right now from the brand’s website. The sale price is available in four colors: intense black, sapphire, espresso, and nude.



The kohl eyeliner was designed to be used on your waterline, either for a smokey eye or to help make your eyes look bigger. It comes with a smudge tip that best works when you use it to blend the eyeliner around your lash line. You can take the tip off to reveal a built-in sharpener. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is also 50% off in a bunch of jewel-toned hues. Just a note, that sale is not available for the intense black shade.