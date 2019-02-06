Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you insist on still using a paper planner (no judgement; everyone has their ~process~), it should at the very least be a planner that’s interesting and — dare I say? — fun to look at. Erin Condren gets it; the brand has been making artfully designed planners, stationary, and other paper products for years. But right now, you can get yourself a Hardbound Lifeplanner or Erin’s signature Lifeplanner for 40% or 25% off, respectively.

The Hardbound Lifeplanner looks more like a traditional notebook on the outside, while the Lifeplanner, Erin’s signature, comes in a range of designs to suit any taste. the Lifeplanner can also be customized on the inside and out, which is great because I love buying things that literally have my name on them. Plan to take advantage of this planner deal soon though, so you can stay on schedule for the rest of the year.