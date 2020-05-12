Pela's BOGO Sale Lets You Save the Planet and Your Phone

BOGO on all phone cases Graphic : Sheilah Villari

BOGO on all phone cases | Pela



Right now we are more ge rm conscious than ever and reducing any spread is important. Cleaning our phones is just as crucial as our hands, so it might be time to swap your case out. Pela is offering a buy one, get one free sale on all of their highly protective phone cases.

Although these cases are smooth and flexible they are designed to withstand quite a bit of damage, more so than traditional plastic cases . Pela is pretty eco-conscious and has made each case out of compostable bioplastic and flax straw materials. So when you’re done with it you could let it biodegrade in a home compost .

The classic case runs around $40 but there are w allet options and a slimmer design. Free shipping on all orders and this deal runs until May 31.

