It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Peer Into the Cosmos With a Beginner Telescope Kit for $73, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
404
1
Save
Save up to 20% on Telescopes and Binoculars | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 20% on Telescopes and Binoculars | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 20% on Telescopes and Binoculars | Amazon Gold Box

With talk of comets and asteroids and all sorts of other scary space things hurling our way, you might be interested in getting up-close and personal with the cosmos. Amazon is giving you the perfect opportunity to do it in a one-day sale where you can save up to 20% on telescopes and binoculars. The standout deal is this beginner telescope featuring a 70mm focal length that comes with a tripod, smartphone adapter with remote, and astronomy software for $73, down from $100. Serious stargazers will find more fitting options at the full sale page.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Build Out Your Penny-Pinching Home Theater With These Choice Budget TVs

Here Are Our Favorite Picks From The Ella Paradis 55% Off Sale

Bellesa Can't Keep This Oral Sex Simulator in Stock and Now I Know Why

Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $27