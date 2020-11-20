It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Peep At Your Neighbors Without Them Knowing With a Eufy WiFi Video Doorbell, Only $80

Ignacia
Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Refurbished) | $80 | Newegg | Code MKTCESL8PFJ8
Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Refurbished) | $80 | Newegg | Code MKTCESL8PFJ8

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Newegg has got your back with a Wifi Video Doorbell for only $80 with the promo code MKTCESL8PFJ8. Yes, it’s refurbished, but you’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Ignacia

