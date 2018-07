Photo: Amazon

Rose gold is a Thing right now, and that’s not limited to just jewelry or accessories. Rose gold has infiltrated the beauty sphere and if you want to slather you face in the pink stuff, use the code AZUREPEEL70 at check out and pick up this hydrating peel off mask for just $8.

Or, try out the 24K Gold Firming Treatment or the Charcoal and Pearl Detoxifying Treatment for the same price.