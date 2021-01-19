Peach & Lily's Best Selling Glass Skin Serum Is 50% off Today Only at Ulta

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum Image : Peach & Lily

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum | $20 | Ulta



If you’re a fan of K or J- B eauty, you know glass skin is the ultimate goal . It even had a nice ump in popularity here in the states for a bit . Poreless glowing perfection can be achieved, and why not get it from the experts? Peach & Lily are known as the leaders in this space. Their Glass Skin Serum is a coveted product amongst beauty believers . Today only it is 50% off at Ulta.

Crystal clear skin that’s plump and flawless is what this glass skin serum not only promises but delivers on. Peach & Lily have found the ideal balance of premium ingredients so that this serum gets along with all skin types. It’s m ade of peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, hyaluronic acid, and a few other cruelty-free , gluten-free, and clean items. This is a worry-free beauty product you need. Fill fine lines, hydrate, reduce redness, tighten , brighten, all for just $20. This little bottle is, in fact, the real deal.

