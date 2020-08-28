It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
PC and Laptop Prices Descend as Low as $449 in Lenovo's Labor Day Doorbuster Sale

Gabe Carey
Gabe Carey
Labor Day Doorbuster Sale | Lenovo
Whether you're returning to work or school, everyone needs a computer to get their assignments done. This holds especially true in 2020, where most of us are stuck working from home, and some organizations are unable or unwilling to provide those essential productivity tools free of charge. Among the next best things is Lenovo's Labor Day Doorbuster Sale, in which some of the company's finest desktops and laptops are assimilated and marked down up to 65%.

Because Lenovo is known for providing hardware to educational facilities and enterprise customers, you'll feel right at home with a $950 ThinkPad X1 Carbon (down from $2,629; promo code HOTNANODEAL) under your fingers. To maximize your savings, however, I'd pick up the ThinkCentre M90n, a mini PC comparable to the Mac mini, albeit modular. But while a Mac mini would set you back $799, the ThinkCentre is almost half the price—for a limited time only—at $449. Talk about savings! Tablets are still cool though, right? Because if you're willing to spend a bit more, the Nvidia-clad Yoga C940 doubles as a touchscreen slate for $1,290, saving you 24% with the promo code KICKOFFSALE2020.

No matter your computing preference, this sale has everything you need to snap back to reality (oop, there goes gravity!) and start crunching numbers or writing essays, or simply playing Fortnite again while no one's looking. You can't put a price on procrastination, and these bargains will help you slack off on the cheap.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

