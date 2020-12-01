It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Pay Your Respects to Some RPG Classics, Because Collection of Mana is $20

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
268
Save
Collection of Mana | $20 | Amazon
Collection of Mana | $20 | Amazon
Screenshot: Square Enix
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Collection of Mana | $20 | Amazon

RPG fans are getting ready for a busy winter as Cyberpunk 2077 is fast approaching. But before you jump into the world of Night City, remember to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Flip the Lid on an Intel Core i5-Powered HP Pavilion 13 With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of Storage, and Wi-Fi 6 for $547
Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S
Your Zoom Calls Suck, but This Gear Can Make Them Better
*Cracks Can* *Turns on Gaming Console* *Takes a Sip* Let’s Get to Work on the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Gaming Deals