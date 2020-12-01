Pay Your Respects to Some RPG Classics, Because Collection of Mana is $20

Collection of Mana Screenshot : Square Enix

Collection of Mana | $20 | Amazon

RPG fans are getting ready for a busy winter as Cyberpunk 2077 is fast approaching. But before you jump into the world of Night City, remember to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.