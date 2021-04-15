Pay Your Respects to Anthem, Which is Now $8 at Newegg

Anthem (PC) Image : EA

Anthem (PC) | $8 | Newegg

It’s time to pay your respects to Anthem. BioWare’s live service game was supposed to be a “Destiny-killer,” but fate had other plans. The looter shooter struggled to get off the ground after launch thanks to a weak end-game. BioWare decided to salvage the game by starting a big Anthem “ Next” project, but EA decided to can the game entirely. If you want to see how far the mighty have fallen, Newegg has it on sale for $8 today. Oof. Considering that this is the kind of game that’ll be lost to time once its servers close down, it’s a cheap way to play a piece of history for the price of a bodega sandwich.