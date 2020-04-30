Pay What You Want to Read Dozens of The Walking Dead Comics

Pay What You Want for The Walking Dead Comics Image : Skybound

Pay What You Want for The Walking Dead Comics | $1 or More | Humble Comics Bundle



Advertisement

I watched four seasons of The Walking Dead before my interest began to wane. The long mid-season breaks only to return with a half-dozen episodes of walking and talking completely turned me off. I’ll wait for the whole thing to be finished before I catch up with Rick, Michonne, and all the others. In the meantime, a read through the comics that inspired it isn’t a bad idea, especially if you like the Telltale games, and you can pay what you want to get started with that at Humble Bundle.

Pay $1 or more for the first five issues, $8 for the next eight, $15 or more for another 10, and $18 for nine more. There are also three spin-off comics to sink your teeth into.