Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Sold out

We post deals on adjustable dumbbells pretty often, but they’re never this cheap. For just $25, you can pick up this set of dumbbells, which can weight up to 20 pounds each, which isn’t a ton of weight but could be great for beginners or use during cardio exercises. They normally go for around $35 and today’s price is the best we’ve seen in almost a year.