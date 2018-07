Image: Amazon

Suck up some serious savings on this Shark IONFlex cordless vacuum. For $90 less than usual, you pick up this 3.8-pound vacuum at its all-time-low price.

It’s at least $50 cheaper than similar Dyson models, and comes with a a removable lithium ion battery and a bunch of attachable tools to get in those hard-t0-reach places. This discount might not last long, so grab it while you can.