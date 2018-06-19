Image: Amazon

You never know when you could use a folding table. At just $45 today, this 6-foot commercial Lifetime table is matching the best price we’ve ever seen and the lowest we’ve seen in more than three months. So you can host that backyard barbecue, use it for tailgating, spread out your tools, sit more people for a game night, and then fold it up for storage when you’re not using it. Today’s price might not last long, so grab this while it’s on sale.