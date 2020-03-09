Pay Just $15 To Watch The Amazing Death Note Anime On Blu-Ray

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $15 | Walmart

If you haven’t watched Death Note yet, drop everything and take care of that RIGHT NOW. If you’ve already seen it, well, you should probably do the same regardless. One of the best anime ever, Walmart is selling the complete Death Note series on Blu-Ray for $15.

Granted, Death Note is a bit on the shorter side with just 37 episodes, but those are 37 mind-twisting, mood-altering masterpieces with no filler in sight. For the uninitiated, it’s about this super smart guy who happens upon a notebook with the power to make anyone do anything, so long as you know their names. The main character— Light Yagami— uses it to fight crime, but you’ll question your own morals when his once-noble cause begins teetering nefarious lines and drawing interest from an equally-learned adversary.

You could check out the Netflix movie when you’re finished, but you may want to vomit by the end of it. You’ve been warned, and I’m not liable.