Graphic: Erica Offutt

Vacuuming is one of the least fun chores, and conveniently one that we can easily outsource to robots. Snag this refurbished Ecovacs Deebot from this one-day Woot sale for only $100.

It’s an entry level model that doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, but our readers have bought thousands of Ecovacs vacuums and the brand earns good reviews. This one boasts a 110 minute battery life, scheduling functionality, and side brushes to suck up pet hair and debris.

$100 is about as cheap as robot vacuums get. So if you’ been want one but the usual $150+ price point has turned you aways, I’d grab this.