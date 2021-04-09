Pay Homage to Our Beloved Mustachio'd Antihero With This Wario Sunglasses + Mustache Combo

Wario Sun-Stache Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Wario Sun-Stache | $12 | Amazon

The goodbyes are aplenty today at The Inventory. Next week is my last week here , and more importantly, today we’re saying farewell to Gabe Carey, and our favorite mustachio’d capitalist, Wario.



What better way to pay homage to the unspoken hero of Kinja Deals than to slap a Wario Sun Stache ($3 off right now) on your face before stepping out into the world and starting your day? You can rep our fallen hero while masking the tears his loss has brought on. I know, there’s certainly better things to spend your money on, and you should absolutely do that, but if you’re mourning the loss of Wario as much as we are today, this Shark Tank darling can help you celebrate Wario’s life while embracing the capitalism that put a smile on Wario’s goofy little face.