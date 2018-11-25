Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

You’re probably familiar with the Disney/Lucas tax: If two items are otherwise identical, but one has Star Wars branding, you’ll be paying a significant markup to cover the licensing. It can make shopping for Star Wars fans annoying, but today it’s a little less so, with discounts on a handful of LEGO Star Wars sets at Walmart and Amazon. They make nice midrange gifts, so you might want to pick up one of each while they’re on sale. Possession may be forbidden for a Jedi, but it’s totally fine for the rest of us.

