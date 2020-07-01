Pay $7 for Four Rechargeable AA Energizer Batteries That Last Up to Five Years

Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries | $7 | Amazon

Stop buying all those cheap regular batteries. Sure, you can pay $5 for a 24-pack, but how many of those are you buying over the course of a year? Not to mention having to dispose of them, which many people don’t take proper environment-saving measures to do. Instead, pick up a 4-pack of AA rechargeable Energizer batteries for $7.

They’re rated to go up to five years under typical usage patterns, and these 2,000mAh NiMH cells are compatible with most standard battery chargers, like this cheap one you can purchase for $6 if you don’t already have one.