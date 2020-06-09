It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pay $35 for a Game of Thrones Board Game, Which Probably Ends Much Better Than the Show Did

Quentyn Kennemer
Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne Board Game | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne Board Game | $35 | Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne is a board game that lets you live out your wildest Westeros fantasies, like world events culminating in a way that actually makes sense. It's down to $35 at Amazon. Here's all the backbiting fun that Littlefinger would be proud to see you engage in:

Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne is a board game of intrigue and betrayal that pits you against two to four of your friends in a cutthroat bid for command of Westeros. Lie, cheat, steal, bribe, and battle your way to supremacy.

Based upon the thrilling HBO series and using game systems from the legendary board game Cosmic Encounter, The Iron Throne places you in command of one of five Great Houses and challenges you to land five of your influence on your rivals' Houses. Iconic characters from the show will help you. Diplomacy is always an option. Betrayals are inevitable.﻿

Advertisement
Advertisement

