Patch Up Those Pesky Scuffs and Blemishes With 46% off Carfident Scratch and Swirl Remover

Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover Graphic : Carfidant

Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover | $16 | Amazon

Keeping your car clean through quarantine is one thing, but a whole other problem we need to address is how to mitigate the scratches that begin to make themselves known (for me, city street parking has been the root cause of this wear and tear) (on weekends many garages are now closed!). Enter Carfidant scratch and swirl remover, a popular car buffer kit that is now $16, down 46% from its business-as-usual $30 price tag.

Advertisement

You know they’re a nuisance—not to mention EVERYONE is looking at them. Clean up those light blemishes on your car and save some money doing it. There’s only a little under 5 hours left on this deal (and it’s 7% claimed as of this writing), so act now while supplies last. And while you’re at it, why not spruce up the whole car and save 15% on Chemical Guys’ best-selling microfiber towels, too?

Advertisement