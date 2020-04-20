It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Patch Up Those Pesky Scuffs and Blemishes With 46% off Carfident Scratch and Swirl Remover

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
370
Save
Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover | $16 | Amazon
Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Carfidant
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover | $16 | Amazon

Keeping your car clean through quarantine is one thing, but a whole other problem we need to address is how to mitigate the scratches that begin to make themselves known (for me, city street parking has been the root cause of this wear and tear) (on weekends many garages are now closed!). Enter Carfidant scratch and swirl remover, a popular car buffer kit that is now $16, down 46% from its business-as-usual $30 price tag.

Advertisement

You know they’re a nuisance—not to mention EVERYONE is looking at them. Clean up those light blemishes on your car and save some money doing it. There’s only a little under 5 hours left on this deal (and it’s 7% claimed as of this writing), so act now while supplies last. And while you’re at it, why not spruce up the whole car and save 15% on Chemical Guys’ best-selling microfiber towels, too?

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Block Out the World with These $278 Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

Sunday's Best Deals: Xena and Battlestar Galatica Comics, A Lot of Reese's, Fossil Smartwatches, and More

Weekend Project: Organize Your Spices and Seasonings

Our Readers' Favorite VPN Is Free for 3 Months When You Subscribe for a Year