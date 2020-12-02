Patch up All Your Problems for 45% Less When You Subscribe & Save on Band-Aids

Band-Aids (1oo-Count) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Band-Aids (1oo-Count) | $7 | Amazon | Subscribe & Save



Whether you’re nostalgic for the days hanging out in public pools or you simply need a multitude of emergency adhesive bandages to absorb the blood from your frequent boo-boos, you can’t go wrong with Band-Aid. In fact, it’s such a ubiquitous household name that most people didn’t know it was a trademarked brand at one point or another. While 100 of these bad boys would normally set you back a whopping $12, you can pay as little as a generic pack when you pick the Subscribe & Save option over on Amazon. But even if you don’t care for recurring deliveries, a 43% discount still ain’t bad. Just make sure to pick it up off the floor when one falls off because otherwise that shit’s nasty.