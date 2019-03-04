Graphic: Shep McAllister

Patagonia’s standby pullover, the R1, is perfect for spring weather. Its grid of fleece squares is breathable, while still providing just enough insulation for 50-60 degree days. And if you combine it with a zip-up wind breaking shell, and it becomes a versatile layering piece.



Its interior grid is subtly visible on the microfiber face, creating a really unique look that you can dress up around town, or wear just wear out on a run or to walk the dog. Normally priced at $130, REI has several colors and sizes marked down to $90 right now, while supplies last.