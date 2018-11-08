Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is all about layers on layers on layers — and Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the winterwear purveyors are taking up to 50% off their Web Specials section until November 21. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself in the cold months to come.

