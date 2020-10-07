Party on With up to $15 off Some of the Best Games for the Nintendo Switch

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. You can get games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party for $15 off, bringing the price down to $45. Other games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are down to $50.
