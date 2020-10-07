Party on With up to $15 off Some of the Best Games for the Nintendo Switch

Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Image: Nintendo
So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. You can get games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party for $15 off, bringing the price down to $45. Other games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are down to $50.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

