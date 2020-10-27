Party on With $20 off Some of the Best Games for the Nintendo Switch

Image : Nintendo

Save $20 on Select Nintendo Switch Games | Best Buy

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale.



Advertisement

Not so right now, luckily. Best Buy has a bunch of big bargains right now , and at least as of this writing, games like Super Mario Bros U, Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2 are all down to $40.

Advertisement