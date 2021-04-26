Party Like Its 2011 With Catherine: Full Body on Switch for $30

Catherine: Full Body (Switch ) | $30 | Amazon

Way back in my college days (which were one thousand years ago, roughly), I remember watching a roommate play the demo for Catherine. At that point in my life, I didn’t have a ton of exposure to more niche Japanese games and had mostly following your Batmans and Assassin’s Creeds. At the time, Catherine was the weirdest video game I had seen. I was totally mystified by this dating sim/puzzle game combo. Despite that, I never actually played it. It always remained a fascination in the back of my mind. Today, you can grab Catherine: Full Body on Nintendo Switch for $30. Perhaps today is the day to finally hop in.