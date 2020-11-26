Party Like a Rockstar (Totally Dude): This Cyberpunk-Branded Rockstar Energy Drink 12-Pack Rewards Your Self-Inflicted Bodily Harm With $1 Xbox Gift Cards

Rockstar Energy Drink (12-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Rockstar Energy Drink (12-Pack) | $11 | Amazon | Subscribe & Save

Gamers rise up! Whether you’re looking to pull off a heelflip 720 or a 360 no scope, energy drinks are a great way to fuel up with your daily dose of caffeine, vitamin B, niacin, riboflavin , and of course, 62 grams of sugar. With Cyberpunk 2077 finally coming out in a matter of weeks, Pepsi’s Rockstar energy drink is here to keep you up all night every night leading up to that December 10 release.

For a limited time, you can throw back a 12-pack of Rockstar Energy for $11 when you select Subscribe & Save on Amazon. But the real deal is that, for every can of this Cyberpunk-themed carbonated beverage you drink, a digital code which can be redeemed for a $1 Xbox gift card will be revealed on the tab, with a $60 cap to your overall earnings. And because the Xbox version of Cyberpunk 2077 is currently discounted to $50 on Amazon, you would only have to drink 50 cans to buy a copy for yourself.

That said, you would have to buy at least four packs and two standalone cans from your local supermarket in order to reach that threshold, costing you roughly the same amount as outright buying a copy yourself. But then you wouldn’t have 50 cans of blood-pumping, vein-popping, gut-busting Rockstar Energy ™ now, would you? Check and mate.