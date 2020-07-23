It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Participate in the World's Biggest Superhero Orgy in The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Falls to $34 on Switch

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsVideo GamesDealsGamingVideo Game Deals
562
Save
The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) | $34 | Amazon
The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) | $34 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nighthawk Interactive
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) | $34 | Amazon

Ready to try something different? Put all the guns and swords and footballs down and play a game that mashes up 100+ superheroes into one massive day-saving flash mob. In The Wonderful 101, you’ll roam around zerging as a group of caped crime fighters, recruiting new allies and increasing your total strength along the way.

Advertisement

It’s wacky, but The Wonderful 101 is a nice change of pace from the usual gameplay tropes of the generation, and it has been masterfully retouched on the Nintendo Switch. Your total today is $34.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Khali by Bellesa Is a SUPER Intense Vibrator (In a Good Way!)

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers with Today's Best HP Deals

The Neo Geo Mini International Edition Is Once Again Down to $46

Go for a Safe Swim With Two Hydropene Life Vests for $30, Today Only