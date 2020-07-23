Participate in the World's Biggest Superhero Orgy in The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Falls to $34 on Switch

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) | $34 | Amazon
Ready to try something different? Put all the guns and swords and footballs down and play a game that mashes up 100+ superheroes into one massive day-saving flash mob. In The Wonderful 101, you’ll roam around zerging as a group of caped crime fighters, recruiting new allies and increasing your total strength along the way.
It’s wacky, but The Wonderful 101 is a nice change of pace from the usual gameplay tropes of the generation, and it has been masterfully retouched on the Nintendo Switch. Your total today is $34.
