Pandemic Legacy | $39 | Amazon



Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, the best price they’ve listed in a few years.



Note: Both of these products are essentially the same game, just with different color schemes, allowing you to keep two games going at once without getting confused.