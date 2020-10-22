Paint Your Poker Face With Haus Laboratories and Just Dance Because It's 50% off All Day

50% off Haus Laboratories | Amazon Gold Box



Lady Gaga is known for some pretty outrageous outfits and some very intricate makeup. So making her own line of beauty products seemed like a logical step. Haus Laboratories is her cosmetics brainchild and the majority of that line is 50% off right now.

I can say the quality is good on the few things I’ve tried like the eyeliner ($10) (I’m kind of an expert) and the lipstick ($10). But if you can get top-notch products for half price even better. There’s a ton of liquid eye shadow in multiple colors as well as liquid lip gloss. Definitely, a lot of options to create some stunning showstopping looks. A palette or two are including, plus a few nice sets are in this sale too . Poke around in the Haus of Gaga and become the little monster you dreamed of . I mean that Stefani knows what she’s doing when it comes to unique glamour .