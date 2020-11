Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Lipstick Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Lipstick Set | $50 | Sephora



Give your lips a dash of color with a limited edition, Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Couture Lipstick Set. It’s $50 and can be a great gift for the makeup- obsessed person in your life. You’ll receive four different shades to fit your fancy in a satin finish, which is just as classic as the brand YSL.