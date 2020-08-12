It's all consuming.

Paging Disney Addicts: For the Rest of the Day Take 40% off Select Fashions

Sheilah Villari
40% off on Select Adult Fashion Items | Disney

Graphic: Sheilah Villari



Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions, I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many other fandoms there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. For the rest of the day take 40% off select adult fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar.

I can’t be the only one waiting for sweatshirt weather, a crisp night to rock a cute hoodie. I’m digging this Mandalorian one that’s only $20 in the sale. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store and this Toy Story one modeled after Andy’s room ($21) is pretty adorable complete with an alien zipper charm. And for the dapper Marvel fans, this Avengers woven button-up ($28) will make you the talk of the summer BBQ. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on orders over $75 and the deal ends tonight.

