Pack Your Meals in this Cute as Heck Lunch Box

Diyamar Lunch Box with Ice Pack and Water Bottle Image : Elizabeth Henges

Diyamar Lunch Box with Ice Pack and Water Bottle | $9 | Amazon | Use code YR9XKQV6 at checkout

Everyone knows that bringing your lunch to work can help to make sure you’re eating healthier and saving money, but that can be a pain in the ass. Meal planning? Cooking? Making sure your coworker doesn’t steal your food?

Advertisement

Well, we can make one part of the process easier. This fun lunch box, complete with ice pack and water bottle, is only $9 when you use code YR9XKQV6 at checkout.

The ice pack means that your meal will stay cold until lunch, so you don’t need to risk it sitting in the company fridge until noon. I mean, does anyone ever clean that fridge anyway? It’s large enough to fit your Tupperware too, which is surprisingly hard to find.