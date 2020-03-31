It's all consuming.
Pack Your Bag and Look Good Doing It: Huckberry's Brand-New Mystery Ranch Shoulder Bag Is 20% Off

Gabe Carey
Mystery Ranch x Huckberry Mission Hybrid Bag | $190 | Huckberry
Image: Huckberry

Released today, the new Mystery Ranch x Huckberry Mission Hybrid shoulder bag would normally set you back a whole $240. But for the next 72 hours, it’s down to $190. The wood wax-colored bag is perfect for taking on walks and isolated hiking trips.

Its three-way zip pocket lets you store “documents, valuables, and other gear” and is securely fastened in place while you’re moving around. A zippered and divided EDC department is perfect for essentials while a designated boot bag keeps your muddied-up boots away from the stuff you don’t want to get dirty, such as your laptop which also has its own sleeve.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

