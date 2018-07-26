Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Osprey backpack comes with all the organizational pockets you can dream up. With a padded laptop sleeve, side mesh pockets, an external fabric pocket for quick-access storage, internal organization pockets and a large main compartment, everything you throw in there will have its own place.

As long you don’t mind the “robust red” color, this normally-$90 daypack will set you back just $56, just $2 away from an all-time-low price.