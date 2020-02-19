It's all consuming.
Pack For Your Weekend Getaway With This Carry On Tote Bag

Ignacia
Go Penguin Weekender Bag | $31 | Amazon| Promo code YYD9JDWA
If you’re a chronic over-packer like I am, the very mention of a mini tote to pack for a weekend sounds scary, but it doesn’t have to be! With multiple pockets for clothes and electronic devices and well as your...unmentionables, you can store all your essentials in this sleek, nylon weekender bag. At $31, it’s 30% off the original price, which is a pretty good deal seeing that it’s ready to be your short vacation go-to. Hurry up and grab before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

