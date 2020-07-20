Pack for Your Next Hiking Trip in a Mystery Ranch Mission Rover, Now $50 off at Huckberry

Image : Huckberry

Mystery Ranch Mission Rover | $130 | Huckberry

While it’s still unsafe to travel to populated areas in the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if you’re looking for a cheap getaway to clear your head, I highly recommend taking a socially distant hiking trip within your own state for the day. And whether you pack heavy or light, the Mission Rover from Mystery Ranch will help you come prepared with all the gear you’ll need to survive the summer heat out on the trails. Now 30% off at Huckberry, this 43-liter bag is TSA-approved and features discrete compartments to separate your clothes from your toiletries and stow away your laptop in the included 15" sleeve.